Financial Review: B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) versus WNS (NYSE:WNS)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for B. Riley Financial and WNS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A WNS 0 1 8 0 2.89

WNS has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.23%. Given WNS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WNS is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B. Riley Financial and WNS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $652.11 million 1.37 $81.61 million N/A N/A WNS $928.30 million 3.67 $116.77 million $2.54 26.83

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial N/A 19.27% 2.81% WNS 11.37% 19.39% 11.66%

Volatility and Risk

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WNS beats B. Riley Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. This segment also provides merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; manages various private and public funds for institutional and individual investors; and trades in equity securities. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Valuation and Appraisal segment provides valuation and appraisal services, which include valuation of assets to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other capital provider. The Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack segment provides consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services to shareholders, creditors, and companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, including credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.