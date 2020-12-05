Financial Review: RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) versus Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -26.69% -24.33% -9.11% RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zscaler and RumbleON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 0 9 15 1 2.68 RumbleON 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zscaler presently has a consensus target price of $147.75, suggesting a potential downside of 18.26%. RumbleON has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.75%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Zscaler.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Zscaler shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Zscaler has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zscaler and RumbleON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $431.27 million 56.23 -$115.12 million ($0.70) -258.21 RumbleON $840.63 million 0.08 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -0.86

RumbleON has higher revenue and earnings than Zscaler. Zscaler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RumbleON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zscaler beats RumbleON on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It also offers Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across key business applications, providing an easy to understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, the company provides workload segmentation solutions comprising Zscaler Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and platform as a service to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; and Zscaler Cloud Workload Segmentation, which is designed to secure application-to-application communications inside public clouds and data centers to stop lateral threat movement, as well as to prevent application compromise and reduce the risk of data breaches. Its platform includes Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Nanolog Server modules. Zscaler, Inc. serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

