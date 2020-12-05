First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. Equities analysts expect that First Merchants will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Merchants by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

