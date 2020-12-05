First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FMBI. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of FMBI opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,841,000 after buying an additional 998,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after buying an additional 501,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after buying an additional 465,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 344,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 305,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

