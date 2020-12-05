First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $153.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 133,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.