First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. First United has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $114.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get First United alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First United by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First United by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First United by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.