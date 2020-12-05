Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,003,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,969,000 after purchasing an additional 122,102 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 541,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

