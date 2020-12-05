Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 48.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNO. Evercore ISI cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

VNO stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

