Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 2,200 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 117.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Comerica by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1,276.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CMA. Compass Point downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

