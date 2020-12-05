Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 900 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

In related news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.