Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. FMR LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,501,000 after buying an additional 1,030,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after buying an additional 813,746 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 68.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 801,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,251,000 after buying an additional 326,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,664,000 after buying an additional 220,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,014,000 after buying an additional 205,803 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.95.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.02. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $144.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

