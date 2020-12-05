Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.12 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 0.8% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 12.2% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 164,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 9.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.