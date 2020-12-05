Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in American Financial Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in American Financial Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.