Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,269 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 108,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 54,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PBCT shares. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

