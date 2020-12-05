Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $966,000 Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $866,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 41.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,516,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,647 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after acquiring an additional 743,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

