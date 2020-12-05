Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $990,000 Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 27.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 53.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $23.45 on Friday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

