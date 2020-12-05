Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $113.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.44.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,953 shares of company stock valued at $994,576. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

