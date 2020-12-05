Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in CF Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CF opened at $39.57 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.