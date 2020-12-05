Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,402.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Newell Brands by 35,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Newell Brands stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

