Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.96. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $136.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

