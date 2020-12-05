Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 13.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,994 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 967,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,796,000 after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 63.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 742,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 288,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

