Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 57,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,860,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,620,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Invesco by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Invesco by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on IVZ. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.