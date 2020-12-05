Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 600 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Campbell Soup by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Campbell Soup by 209.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after acquiring an additional 863,757 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 45.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPB. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

