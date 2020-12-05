Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WestRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,103,000 after acquiring an additional 146,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 321.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,194 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,860,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,429 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 130.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

