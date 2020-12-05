FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 359.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,584 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.34% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FLT opened at $268.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cfra upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. 140166 cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.