FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $73,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 71.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 229,748 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $141,124,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, 140166 cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.89.

Shares of FLT opened at $268.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.48 and its 200-day moving average is $248.84.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.