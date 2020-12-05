FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FLIR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

FLIR stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 44.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

