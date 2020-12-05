FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.17.

FOXA opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. FOX has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 131.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

