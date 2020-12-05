Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ FRAF opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.89. Franklin Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.