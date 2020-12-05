Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) vs. Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Head to Head Analysis

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Oncologix Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $39.66 billion 0.64 $2.11 billion $0.94 12.10 Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Oncologix Tech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Oncologix Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 1 1 6 0 2.63 Oncologix Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Oncologix Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.99% 6.79% 2.67% Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncologix Tech has a beta of 3.39, indicating that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Oncologix Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Oncologix Tech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products that are used in the collection and processing of blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine and cell therapy. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated 86 hospitals, approximately 125 outpatient clinics, and 8 prevention centers. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a strategic partnership with Humacyte Inc. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der HÃ¶he, Germany.

Oncologix Tech Company Profile

Oncologix Tech, Inc., a diversified medical holding company, provides health care services in the United States. It offers personal home care services, including daily living assistance, companionship, and homemaker services, as well as Alzheimer's care, home care resource planning, and medical care coordination services. The company also manufactures, markets, and distributes medical technologies and products for skilled nursing facilities, acute and critical care facilities, assisted living facilities, hospitals and medical institutions, federal agencies, home medical care industry, respiratory and therapy- physical/occupational therapy centers. In addition, it distributes and sells home medical equipment for sleep and respiratory therapies; supplies and services durable medical equipment to treat obstructive Sleep Apnea; C-PAP and BiPAP oxygen equipment, a large selection of mask interfaces; and offers personalized treatment plans, as well as monitoring and support services. The company was formerly known as BestNet Communications Corp. and changed its name to Oncologix Tech, Inc. in January 2007. Oncologix Tech, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

