Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.67.

FRPT stock opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,227.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day moving average is $104.16. Freshpet has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $139.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,646,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,353 shares of company stock worth $4,355,140 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Freshpet by 80.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

