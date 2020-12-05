fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) versus Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Critical Contrast

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares fuboTV and Gaia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $4.27 million 427.21 -$34.36 million ($1.48) -18.24 Gaia $53.98 million 3.69 -$18.15 million ($0.99) -10.49

Gaia has higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV. fuboTV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV N/A -164.91% -29.66% Gaia -4.14% -3.79% -2.47%

Volatility and Risk

fuboTV has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaia has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for fuboTV and Gaia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 0 6 0 3.00 Gaia 0 0 3 0 3.00

fuboTV presently has a consensus target price of $24.58, suggesting a potential downside of 8.95%. Gaia has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.81%. Given Gaia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaia is more favorable than fuboTV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Gaia shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Gaia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gaia beats fuboTV on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

