Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,028 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $199,212.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,286,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Markowsky sold 50,000 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,972 shares of company stock worth $818,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.