Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FTFT stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Future FinTech Group has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

