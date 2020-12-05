GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.89.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. GDS has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in GDS by 1,895.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,147 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GDS by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,444,000 after acquiring an additional 825,460 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in GDS by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after acquiring an additional 775,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in GDS by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 762,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after acquiring an additional 404,697 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also: Hold Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.