General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of General Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Get General Finance alerts:

GFN stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Finance has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Research analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $51,407.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of General Finance by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Finance by 41.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Finance by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

Read More: Retained Earnings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.