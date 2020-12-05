Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $277.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

