Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Gogo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.40.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. Gogo has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 233,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $2,440,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826 over the last ninety days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

