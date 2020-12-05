Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.34%.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 31,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $406,151.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,756.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $189,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,663.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 262,513 shares of company stock worth $3,436,821 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.