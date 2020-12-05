Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 29,329 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,036,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

