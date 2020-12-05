Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IDEX were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,545,000 after acquiring an additional 223,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,583,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,329,000 after purchasing an additional 52,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 83,925.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.27.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $20,789,159.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IEX opened at $192.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $199.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

