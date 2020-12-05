Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,786 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Anaplan worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Anaplan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,181.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 593,896 shares of company stock valued at $34,665,826. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $70.67 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

