Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 256,912 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,912 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $14,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 322.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,737,621.20. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

