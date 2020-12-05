Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 25,923 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Xylem worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 56.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 27.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after buying an additional 67,698 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 36.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $127,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,279. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.