Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 5,941 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Whirlpool worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,984 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $90,471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 101.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,065,000 after buying an additional 486,408 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $19,477,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $18,143,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.88.

WHR opened at $184.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.