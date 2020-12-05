Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 68,575 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,417,000 after purchasing an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

BX stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

