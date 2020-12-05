Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 786,137 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 124.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 786,137 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,581,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,847,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,340,000 after purchasing an additional 902,090 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,572,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPW opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

