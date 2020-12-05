Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $14,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 81,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

