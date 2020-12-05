Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 1,066.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,163,736 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Knowles were worth $13,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,302.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 1,018,880 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,131,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,518,000 after buying an additional 850,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,503,000 after buying an additional 668,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,143,000 after buying an additional 630,950 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $17.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -448.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.27.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

