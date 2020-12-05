Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $11.08 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 50,767 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.